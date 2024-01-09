City of York planners are recommending approval for the scheme at the Tramways Club in Mill Street, despite opposition from York Central MP Rachael Maskell and ward councillors Tony Clarke, Rachel Melly and Dave Merrett.

There was also two petitions, totalling 249 signatures, opposing the scheme, plus 12 letters of objection and just one representation in favour. This added to opposition from the Guildhall Planning Panel.

No reason for the delay in determining the application is given in the report prepared for next Wednesday’s meeting of the city council’s planning committee, but it does note the developer, Wetherby-based Oakgate Group, has submitted a viability appraisal showing the scheme could not make all the developer contributions as required under council policy.

The report says the application seeks to demolish the former Tramways Club, which was bought by Oakgate in 2018 and closed in 2019 after a vote by its members.

In addition to building 35 flats (21x 1-bed, 12x2-bed and 2x3bed) in the 3-5 storey building, there would also be landscaping works to the adjacent Rest Garden.

The report notes council planners thought the original design needed more glazed windows so the scheme was amended.

However, the Guildhall Planning Panel felt the building would be oversized and too intrusive on George and Mill Street.

Other objectors said the scheme would erode the character of the area, would harm the setting of the Grade II-listed St George Church and be overdevelopment, harming the amenity of neighbours.

Rachael Maskell MP also said noted the scale of the development, saying other nearby schemes had to be three storeys and this would dwarf the nearby church. She too also noted it lacked any parking.

The MP also added the scheme did not deliver the affordable and social housing the city needs.

Similarly, the Guildhall councillors also noted to dominance of the scheme, its overdevelopment, harming the conservation area, including setting of the church and Dick Turpin’s Grave. They also noted the flats seemed designed for short-term holiday lets, which would undermine community cohesion.

However, council planners said the city lacks a 5-year housing supply and the scheme is consistent with plans to regenerate the Castle Gateway area. Nearby buildings are of a similar height and the scheme would not harm the character and appearance of the conservation area or the setting of listed buildings.

Their report said council policy would need a £1,234,146 contribution towards affordable housing, amid other contributions, but the advice is the scheme can at most provide £170,000 towards education and open space, including £35,632 towards affordable housing.

It concluded the scheme would not harm the area and was appropriate. It was policy compliant on affordable housing and if property values increased, a review would ensure a greater contribution.