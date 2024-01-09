The permanent measures are being installed in Blake Street, which has been closed to vehicles with fencing surrounding much of the road outside the Assembly Rooms.

A City of York Council spokesperson previously said the work will be completed by Friday, February 23.

Businesses and properties in Blake Street remain open during the six-week closure and the footways will be alternately closed on each side as the work progresses, they added.

Andrew Hannan, Clarksons menswear owner, told The Press the work has come at a quiet time of year for the business.

“We’re quiet,” he said. “It’s quiet time of year so we’re not blaming everything on those barriers going up. But it’s not going to help matter by any means.”

Mr Hannan said he expects the footfall to “go down very heavily” as the work increases.

It comes after the shop enjoyed “brilliant” trade over Christmas in its “best ever” festive period, he added.

Clarksons also has a store in High Petergate which felt the blow of a lengthy closure while anti-terrorism bollards were being installed.

High Petergate faced disruption when bollards were installed earlier this year.

Mr Hannan previously said takings were down 40 per cent during the disruption.

At the time he felt the shop did not get enough warning about the extent of the work.

This time around in Blake Street he feels the same way.

Mr Hannan said the shop was given a letter saying the work would be carried out, but he felt it was “not detailed enough”.

“The letter just said work was going to start,” he said. “There was no planning, no pictures of where it was going to be.”

More bollards will be installed across the city centre this year as the council’s scheme to protect York comes to an end.

Mr Hannan urged the authority to keep disruption to a “minimum”.

He also called for the council to contribute towards business rates for traders that have been affected by the work.

“We’re not after compensation for turnover but I would think they could help us out with business rates,” he said.

Beth Da Furno is the manager at The Imaginarium over the road from Clarksons.

She said that since work started on Monday (January 8) deliveries have had to be made via St Helen’s Square and stock taken up to the lifestyle shop from there.

Ms Da Furno admitted this proved “difficult” at times but she felt the work was having little impact on trade.

But she said problems could arise if noise from the work started to spill into the store.

“There was a bit of drilling this morning but since we’ve been open there hasn’t been any,” Ms Da Furno told The Press.

“If it’s very loud while we’re open it will deter shoppers.”

The store manager added that she felt the business was given enough notice about the work.

Cllr Peter Kilbane, the council’s executive member for economy and transport, apologised for the disruption and said the whole city will be “relieved” when the works are finished.

"We apologise for any disruption this work may cause,” he told The Press.

"Access to businesses and properties will remain open and the footways will be alternately closed on each side of Blake Street in two phases. There will be staff on site to help with deliveries during the peak morning delivery period, and the contractor’s public liaison officer has visited all businesses to discuss access needs.

"This is one of the final stages of work to complete the city’s hostile vehicle measure installation.

"The whole city will be relieved when the works are complete and permanent measures are in place that control traffic access to the centre of the city."