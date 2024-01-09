If you’ve never had a passport or need to renew one, there’s a cost to it and knowing how much it will set you back will help you budget for your trip.

So how much does it cost to buy a passport? Prices are different for adults and children.

How much does it cost to buy a passport?





Applying for a passport online is cheaper than doing it by post but it’s up to you which method you want to use.

Applying online costs:

Adult (16 or over) standard 34-page passport - £82.50

Adult (16 or over) 50-page frequent traveller passport - £93.50

Child (under 16) standard 34-page passport - £53.50

Child (under 16) 50-page frequent traveller passport - £64.50

Applying by post costs:

Adult (16 or over) standard 34-page passport - £93

Adult (16 or over) 50-page frequent traveller passport - £104

Child (under 16) standard 34-page passport - £64

Child (under 16) 50-page frequent traveller passport - £75

If you were born on or before September 2, 1929, your passport will be free whether you choose to apply online or by post.

You can find out more about buying or renewing a passport via the Government website.

How much does it cost to renew a passport?





If you already have a passport that is due to expire, you’ll need to renew it to be able to travel outside of the UK.

Just like buying a new passport, renewing one comes at a cost.

If you’d like to renew or replace an adult passport, it will cost £82.50 to apply online or £93 if you apply via a paper form sent by post.

Renewing or replacing a child passport also costs the same as applying for a new one - online: £53.50, by post: £64.