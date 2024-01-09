Katey Cammish, 35, from Scarborough pleaded guilty in December 2023 to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act including failure to prevent unnecessary suffering to an animal and failure to ensure the needs of an animal. on 4 January 2024, she was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months by Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.

Read next:

Officers rescued the lurcher-type dog when they attended the property on a separate matter and found the emaciated pet living in a kitchen covered in faeces and urine with no water, food or suitable bedding. According to animal welfare experts, the smell would have been nauseating and distressing to the dog.

The room the dog was kept in (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

After being removed from the property, the dog drank copious amounts of water offered by the officers, indicating a rapid urgency to drink.

The dog’s ribs, vertebrae and pelvic bones were clearly visible and after being checked over by a vet, she was given a body condition score of 2 out of 9. She had poor muscle tone, no palpable fat on her body resulting in the protruding bones, signs of dry skin and overgrown claws.

Cammish claimed that she had left the dog in the care of someone else. She also told officers that the dog could not put weight on, however, once taken into the care of the RSPCA the dog quickly gained weight.

The dog is now thriving, following the care of the RSPCA and is now in a loving home.

The dog now (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Healthy again Inspector Geoff Edmond, RSPCA lead wildlife officer, said: "The police attended this address and found the dog in an appalling state, living in totally unsuitable conditions. The officers were very concerned and sought advice from us. The dog was immediately removed for her own safety and I would like to thank the police officers involved in this investigation who worked in partnership with the RSPCA to ensure she could receive the proper care and attention she needed."

PC Sam Thompson, of Scarborough Response Team, seized the dog and led the investigation.

He said: “As a dog owner myself, I was horrified by the conditions of both the dog and its environment. I am so pleased that the dog is no longer suffering. There is simply no excuse for anybody to keep an animal in those conditions and this case should act as a reminder for all pet owners, they have a duty of care and responsibility towards their animals.”

A second person who cannot be named for legal reasons also pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act and was disqualified from owning an animal for five years.

Cammish was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation course and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.