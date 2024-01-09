North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened outside York Hospital in Wigginton Road on Friday, November 24.

A police spokesperson said officers believe the nurse was approached by a man and that his behaviour amounted to inappropriate touching, causing her visible distress.

“The suspect also caused other members of the public wanting to support the nurse to fear for their safety as he was hostile and aggressive,” the spokesperson said.

The force described the man as white, tall, of proportionate build, with short dark hair and aged 40 to 50.

It said it wants to identify the man, as well as any witnesses who may provide more details.

North Yorkshire Police said its officers have been trying to trace witnesses and the suspect since the end of November last year, following a number of lines of enquiry including CCTV.

However, it said progress has been limited and officers are now turning to the public for assistance.

Victim support services are available to anyone affected by the incident, and their welfare is the police’s priority.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Sylvia.Matla@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Matla.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230224199.