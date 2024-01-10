The York Press is partnering with York St John University for the event ‘People Development and driving positive change in the workplace.’

It takes place on Monday February 12 from 5.30pm to 7pm, including a drinks reception, at the Creative Centre, York St John University.

The key speaker will be Tony Underwood the former England rugby international, who also sits on the Dean’s Advisory Board at York St John University

Tony will speak about creating the right environment for success and reflect on his training and learning experiences from the England Rugby team, as an Emirates Captain and in the business world.

The second speaker will be Thomas Burton, Head of Apprenticeship Delivery, Employer Engagement and Commercial Partnerships, York St John University

Places are free but limited to businesses based in York and would suit, business leaders, business coaches, manufacturers, apprentice providers and business that employs more than 10 people.

LocaliQ Yorkshire sales director Steve Lowe said: “It’s great news to be partnering with York St John University Business School to promote positive business news in York and to be creating quarterly events that will bring together all types of businesses together to network, hear speakers and to find out how the business school, the York Press and LOCALiQ could help local business increase awareness, develop new skills and build a local business network.

“We aim to keep the events informative, useful and provide opportunities to meet other local businesses that might just be the people you need to help you grow.”

“These event form part of a year long programme we are working on with York St John that includes the annual publication of the TOP 100 Business report in summer and the business event of the year, The Press Business Awards in November, which York St John Business School will be headline sponsors for 2024."

To register to attend the first business networking event go to Eventbrite on this link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/york-press-business-networking-in-partnership-with-york-st-john-university-tickets-793199831047?aff=oddtdtcreator or search York Press Business Events 2024

Dr Bob Gammie, Dean of York Business School, said: “We are fortunate to work closely with organisations across York and the wider region to support a diverse and thriving business landscape. I’m delighted that York Business School is partnering with The Press, York to ensure we can continue reach and engage with local and national businesses.

Associate Dean Dr Rebecca Biggins added: “The Business School at York St John University offers a fantastic range of expertise to the business community alongside services from our Enterprise Centre, Business Clinic and Apprenticeships teams. We’re looking forward to sharing our insight and resources with organisations of all sizes to address skills gaps and help businesses find practical and innovative solutions in 2024 and beyond.”

For more info about degree apprenticeships at York St John, go to: https://www.yorksj.ac.uk/study/degree-apprenticeships/