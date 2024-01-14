Since receiving funding from Cycling UK, the team at Everybody's Cycling is encouraging people to bring their bikes along to a "Bike Doctor" event.

The events offer a free bike health and safety check as well as a basic repair - there will also be guided rides along some mostly car-free routes in York. Led by a trained ride leader, the rides will start and finish at a variety of locations across the city.

Bikes and helmets are free to borrow, including adapted cycles such as trikes, tandems and wheelchair transporters for those with balance difficulties or any other problems riding.

Guided rides offered by Everybody's Cycling (Image: Supplied)

Everybody’s Cycling General Manager, Jessica Shay, said: "These Big Bike Revival events are the perfect opportunity for people to give their old bikes a new lease of life and encourage them to begin or continue cycling.

"The rides are ideal for adults looking to improve their fitness levels and cycling confidence. Cycling has many wellbeing benefits and the rides are a great way to meet new people and discover new local cycling routes."

The list of all the planned events:

Wednesday, January 17:

11.15am – 12.45pm Women’s only basic bike maintenance session at Quaker Meeting House in Friargate, followed by guided ride at 1.30pm as part of Kyra Women’s Project wellbeing project. Both activities must be pre-booked via contact@kyra.org.uk

Tuesday, January 23:

9am - 1pm Bike Doctor outside Ellerbys at York Hospital.

Wednesday, January 24:

10am - 12.30pm Bike Doctor at Tang Hall Community Centre alongside YourCafe. Followed by guided ride at 1pm.

Thursday, January 25:

10am – 1pm Bike Doctor at New Earswick Folk Hall. Followed by guided ride at 1.30pm.

Friday, January 26:

11am – 2pm Bike Doctor at Foxwood Community Centre alongside ‘pay as you feel’ Friday hub. Followed by guided ride at 2.30pm.

Saturday, January 27:

10am – 1pm Bike Doctor at Get Cycling in Fulford. Followed by guided ride at 1.30pm.

Speaking on the provision of funding from Cycling UK, their Chief Executive, Sarah Mitchell said: "We estimate that over 40 per cent of adults in England have access to a bike, but only one in six of them cycles more than once a week.

"This significant new funding will enable us to spread the benefits of cycling to even more communities, improving health and wellbeing and saving people money in a cost of living crisis."

Everyone is welcome to the Bike Doctor events, with no need to pre-register. For guided rides, you can pre-register via Eventbrite or the link here. All events are free of charge.