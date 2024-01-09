Richard Bowser kicked off inside the country’s highest pub when his bank card was declined as he was trying to pay for his drinks, Teesside Crown Court heard.

CCTV footage from inside the Tan Hill Inn showed the 46-year-old throwing punches and slapping staff and drinkers before he was forced into the external lobby of the remote pub.

Jurors at Teesside Crown Court were shown video of the defendant brawling with people outside the bar before storming away to his glamping pod at the rear of the premises.

Christine Egerton, prosecuting, said the defendant picked up a pistol and stuffed it in his waistband before confronting the brother-in-law of one of the men who he admits he assaulted during the disturbance.

Outlining the prosecution case, Miss Egerton said: “It was at this point the defendant removed a firearm from his person, a revolver, and held it towards his face and he then pulled the trigger but nothing happened.”

The jury heard how the man, Lee Jackson, ran away from the toilet block and hid inside a bunkhouse.

“He shut the door but the defendant fired four bullets from the revolver through the door,” she said. “One bullet missed Mr Jackson, three other bullets penetrated the door and hit him.

“One went into his right arm and two others grazed his body – one past his chest and the other past his abdomen.

“Mr Jackson was in shock, he grabbed something to wrap around his arm as he knew he had been shot. The then called the police.”

The defendant was arrested at the venue, which lies on the Pennine Way in one of the remotest parts of the Yorkshire Dales, after he was Tasered by armed police.

A search of his glamping pod led to the recovery of two weapons, the pistol and a shotgun, while ammunition was also discovered on his person.

Miss Egerton told the jury that Mr Jackson still had the bullet lodged in his right arm after being hit when the defendant fired the pistol through the door.

She said Bowser admits firing the weapon at the door but denies he was attempting to murder Mr Jackson as he hid in the bunkroom.

Bowser, of Worcester Place, Bishop Auckland, denies two charges of attempted murder, two firearms charges, and one of grievous bodily harm.

The jury heard how the defendant has already pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and two charges of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The popular venue, which provides bed and breakfast as well as bar facilities, was hosting one of its regular music events on the night of the alleged incident when the Glamrockerz of Preston were playing.

The trial continues.