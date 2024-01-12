Charity Sustrans is working with City of York Council on plans to upgrade a one mile section of Foss Islands path between Wigginton Road and Hallfield Road. According to the charity's own data, the route is used by about 1,500 people a day in the summer.

Sustrans is hoping to improve accessibility along the route, create space for larger numbers of people, and resurface the path with asphalt. Barriers will also be removed or widened along the path.

The work is expected to start in April for 10 weeks, during which parts of the path will close and Sustrans will be putting diversions in place.

Foss Islands path (Image: Sustrans)

A drop-in event will be held from 1pm-4pm on January 13 in the York Hospitals Sports and Social Club, Clifton.

The Sustrans North team will be available for questions about the new designs and the planned construction. The team is also seeking input on whether the path requires more access points and where benches should be placed.

Senior engineer at Sustrans,, Mark Baty said: "Foss Islands Path is one of our most popular local routes in York.

"We’re proud to be working with City of York Council to create a high-quality route where people can walk, wheel or cycle.

"We’re keen to hear from local people about what else they want to see on the path and how we can put it at the heart of the community. Please do come along to our drop-in event or give your views online."