Staff at the RSPCA's York animal home, where Douglas is being looked after, say he is a 'great dog who is extremely active, playful and intelligent'.

Douglas is receiving some behavioural training from staff at the animal home,alongside their behaviourist.

He will need adopters who are prepared to carry on with his training, the RSPCA says - and is not suitable for a first-time dog owner.

But he will make a great pet for the right people.

"Douglas is a super smart dog and loves working with his people and learning new things," a member of staff at the animal centre said.

"He is young and sometimes forgets his manners and gets a bit excited.

"But his training is coming on very nicely and everyday he is getting better and better.

"He is a happy boy who loves to live life to the max."

Douglas loves to play and loves his time out and about.

"He will need active adopters who can give him not only the physical exercise he needs but also be able to keep him mentally stimulated," the RSPCA staff member said.

"He has so much potential and really will make someone a very loyal and loving best friend."

Douglas will need to be the only pet in an adult only home.

To find out more about Douglas, or to see what other animals are available for adoption from the York animal home, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.