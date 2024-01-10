Aldwark Manor is a luxury four-star hotel between York and Harrogate and sits within 120 acres of parkland that is used as the golf course.

The 18-hole course spans across the River Ure and will now be lengthened to include six hectares (15 acres) of former farming land.

The hotel has committed to planting new areas for native and wild flowers and improve tree hedge planting across the site as part of the plans.

Planning documents state the hotel was bought in 2019 by a local family who are looking to “invest significantly” in the resort to improve its sporting, leisure and business facilities.

The buildings at the hotel date back to 1865 and were used as a private home and an RAF base before being converted into a hotel.

The site covers both the former Harrogate and Hambleton council areas and in 2022 the now-defunct Hambleton District Council approved plans to convert and extend a building on the golf course into a new clubhouse that also features a small hotel.

Documents said: “The proposals seek to provide a defined golfing facility that enables smoother management and operations on a day to day basis of both the golfing and wider leisure offer provided within the existing hotel building.”