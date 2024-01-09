The York campus of Askham Bryan College is closed today (January 9) and tomorrow because of a burst water main serving the college and bosses say it should be open on Thursday of this week.

The college said all other campuses are unaffected.

Askham Bryan Wildlife and Conservation Park is on the same plot as the York campus (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson for the college – which provides a range of animal science and agricultural courses - said a fix was expected to be in place by the end of today but testing of pipes could take 16 hours.

College principal Dr Tim Whitaker said: “The college suffered an unexpected burst mains water pipe valve which was discovered on Monday morning.

“Unfortunately and for obvious reasons, we have had to shut the main campus at York whilst this problem is resolved.

“We have specialist contractors onsite currently and we apologise to all students and individuals affected.”

The spokesperson added: “We have communicated with all our students, through our various communications channels, about the problem and shared with all other stakeholders appropriately.

“Our students have engaged in appropriate remote learning and/or learning not based on the York Campus.

“A small number of residential students remain on site and are being appropriately managed.”

Facilities at the Askham Bryan campus in York include farms, an equestrian centre, indoor and outdoor riding schools, a cattery, kennels and a conservation park.

The spokesperson said: “We currently have a commercial dairy of over 200 head of cattle, a high welfare beef unit of over 100 beef cattle, sheep of over 300 and an equine unit of 40 horses.

“Our conservation and wildlife park accommodates over 150 species – everything from lemurs to wallabies to tansy beetle.

“None of the livestock has been affected in any way.

“All animal units have independent water supplies to that of the main campus.”