The groundswell of support we are now seeing for the wrongly accused and convicted sub postmasters is further evidence that people do care enough about others to take a stand and call out injustice.

At Citizens Advice York we see injustices on a daily basis, people who, through no fault of their own, have fallen into debt or abusive relationships, or who can’t afford to feed and their families or keep them warm.

Just this week we have helped clients whose children have been wrongly accused of racism and excluded from school; people who are caring for both children and elderly parents on their own and who have then been diagnosed with cancer themselves and made redundant because they are ill; and clients who are being financially abused by partners, which has left them having to choose between feeding themselves or their children.

We work closely with other charities, such as York Foodbank, and we see the injustice of tonnes of food being thrown away in York every week when others are having to rely on foodbanks to survive.

One of our most common injustices is poor quality housing - as the story of Becky (not her real name) illustrates.

Becky and her partner live in a local housing association flat which has become structurally compromised due to water damage.

Becky says that the issues with the property started around nine years ago when the roof started leaking. She reported the leak and eventually had workmen come to patch the damage. But Becky says that the roof still leaked water into the bedroom.

Becky called to report this many times: often the calls weren’t logged, and she had to repeat the situation over and over again.

No repairs were carried out and this failure has caused deeper structural damage to the property as the walls in the back room have deep cracks and the weight bearing wooden beam across the ceiling has started to split and rot away.

The flat is always damp, and the holes and cracks constantly let in a draft, making the flat extremely cold. Becky’s partner is terminally ill and the situation is worsening their condition. The flat was theirs before they met Becky, and they see it as their forever home.

We helped Becky to contact her MP, and this resulted in surveys showing that the roof had not been properly fitted, nor had the windows and doors, this had caused structural damage.

Some repairs have been made, but due to the damp and the cracks the flat is still cold. We helped Becky complain again, this time to the Chief Executive of the housing association and appeal for help again to her MP as well as her local councillor.

We heard back from her that the cracks were eventually fixed, and the ceiling properly insulated, so she and her partner can feel secure and warm in their home. It took nine years, but eventually she and her partner have the home they deserve.

The people of York have never needed us at Citizens Advice more.

Year on year, we have seen an increase of nearly 1,500 clients and more than 4000 more problems they have come to us for help with.

We could not provide this help without your ongoing support. We thank you; we have served the community since 1967, we have seen economic and cultural shocks from wars to pandemics and have kept going to ensure no one in York is without help, support and understanding when they need it most.

Citizens Advice York

Citizens Advice York is a small independent charity providing support and advice to York residents on all of the topics mentioned above.

Whilst City of York Council remain consistent and generous funders, we still have to raise £30,000 to £40,000 each and every year (and sometimes more) to cover the full cost of this service.

We could not operate without the generosity of donations to fill this gap. We are incredibly grateful for support, especially when everyone is feeling the effects of this current cost of living crisis.

We know that times are hard, but if you are able to help please donate so we can keep on helping others.

You can make a one off donation or become a “Friend of Citizens Advice York” and make a monthly subscription. You will receive a quarterly newsletter and an invitation to our AGM and annual fundraising event. Visit www.citizensadviceyork.org.uk/donate/

Alternatively, for details of how to become a Friend of Citizens Advice York, please email admin.team@cayork.org or call 01904 623648.

Fiona McCulloch is chief officer of Citizens Advice York