LNER’s safety boss Warrick Dent has outlined the company's commitment to people, places and the planet in A Better Journey – a programme seeking to benefit the rail firm’s customers and the places it serves.

Within the plans is a pledge from the firm, which operates York railway station, to cut carbon emissions further.

It has already halved carbon emissions since 2018 – with eight per cent of this happening during 2022 to 2023 – but LNER hopes to take this further and achieve net-zero by 2045, five years before the Government’s 2050 target.

Mr Dent revealed this would include making two LNER stations carbon neutral by 2050.

“We have recently announced an order for 10 new tri-mode trains which will operate in electric, battery and diesel mode, significantly reducing emissions even further,” he explained.

Firm commits to making 'rail accessible to all'

The safety boss doubled down on LNER’s commitment to “make rail accessible to all”.

He said the firm’s Passenger Assist – offering passengers help during rail journeys – can be arranged two hours before travel, instead of a day which is the case with some operators.

LNER has also improved its services for visually impaired customers by installing updated braille station maps and tactile handrails.

It was the first train company in the UK to test British Sign Language on departure screens in Doncaster station.

Mr Dent said, if successful, the firm will look to integrate British Sign Language into more screens across its network.

LNER to continue to support communities

He added the firm hopes to support and invest in communities along the East Coast Main Line, which LNER operates.

Mr Dent said this would include providing “reliable connections that naturally create value and prosperity” and making “game-changing investments” in network and station infrastructure.

“In the last year alone our approach to procurement unlocked over £23 million of social and local economic value,” he explained.

Food and drink on board LNER trains are sourced from local suppliers along its route, Mr Dent said.

Two hundred students have also been welcomed to the firm’s dedicated educational and skills programmes for young people.

The rail company has also continued to support charitable causes.

“Our Customer and Community Investment Fund (CCIF) has directly supported more than 130 charities over the past five years, and we continue to work with our partners at CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) to promote mental wellbeing. Since the partnership began, customers and colleagues have raised more than £530,000 for CALM,” Mr Dent said.

“Through A Better Journey, we pledge to continue to make a positive impact and our hard work will continue through 2024.”