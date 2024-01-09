The White Swan Inn at Thorton-le-Clay has gone on the market for £640,000 following a concerted campaign by residents opposed to earlier plans to convert the 300-year-old property into a house.

The pub closed in March 2020 when its leased expired and new owners later sought to change it use to a house, believing a pub was no longer viable.

However, following a campaign involving hundreds of locals, the former Ryedale District Council turned down the application. The council also awarded the pub Asset of Community Value status, giving the village a right to buy the venue.

An appeal from owners Tracy and Richard Harrison against the council’s decision was dismissed by a planning inspector last May.

This led the pub to be put up for sale at £640,000 just before Christmas, which compares with the £450,000 it sold for in August 2020.

Matt Smith, chair of the SOS Save our Swan campaign group said: “We have submitted an offer, which has yet to be decided. We hope that someone will make an offer that will be accepted. We are very pleased the property is being marketed as a pub. It’s a matter of wait and see.

“The SOS Group has pledges to be able to fund the purchase of the pub. The good news is it’s being protected as a pub. It’s a matter of time to find someone who will pay a figure that the owners will accept.”

However, Nick Love, Pub Protection Officer for York area CAMRA said: "We would urge the owners to engage with the local community, who are well organised and have shown real intent in saving the pub for future use by the village and in having a direct input into its ownership.

“At present, based on the price the current occupants purchased it for and previous independent valuations by licenced industry experts we would say that the current asking price is unrealistic and significantly more than it is worth as a public house."

But property agents Carter Jonas believe £640,000 “represents great value for money.”

David Beattie, Head of York Residential, also told the Press: “We are in the first few weeks of marketing and so far, we have been very pleased with the level of interest we have received.”

“Given the commercial potential the building holds, along with the extensive gardens and car parking, we believe the £640,000 asking price represents great value for money. The early interest we are seeing seems to back this up.”

Carter Jonas could not comment on individual offers, but David added: “In the right hands, The White Swan Inn could be made into something very special – I very much look forward to returning in future to see what the new buyers do!”