The ‘clapping won’t pay my bills’ sign upset me ONE of the photos from the junior doctors strike really offended me. Not because the doctors felt the need to leave their places of work (I don’t know enough about their working conditions to comment on the justification of such an action) but because one of them held a placard in front of her saying ‘clapping won’t pay my bills’.

Hundreds of ordinary people left their warm homes each week to show their appreciation for the front line medical staff who were struggling to deal with the Covid pandemic.

These people are not the ones responsible for deciding how much junior doctors should be paid and I find it hurtful that she should throw such kindness back in our faces.

Shirley Evans, York