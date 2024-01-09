Make it York’s ‘City of Dreams’ sculpture is just one of 33 ice sculptures that will line the city’s streets when the hugely popular York Ice Trail returns on February 3 and 4.

Carved out of huge blocks of ice and assembled for a photoshoot in front of York Minster, the sculpture resembles a steam locomotive seen front-on – presumably a reference to York’s railway past.

The base of the City of Dreams ice sculpture being laid at York Minster (Image: Charlotte Graham)

But a closer study reveals that the Minster, Clifford’s Tower and the bar walls are also incorporated in the design.

The sculpture is one of 33 set to line York’s historic streets during York Ice Trail.

The upper sections of the ice sculpture are added (Image: Charlotte Graham)

The grounds of Middletons Hotel will be transformed into a mystical ‘Wonka world of chocolate’ during the trail.

A series of mythical creatures carved out of ice for York BID will roam the city centre – keep an eye out for the Himalayan Yeti, brave the terrifying Kraken, meet the nine-headed Hydra, or take selfies with the majestic Unicorn and immortal Phoenix.

The top section featuring York Minster, Clifford's Tower and the bar walls is lifted into place (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Grand Central’s sculpture ‘A Journey in Ice’ will explore the skylines of both York and London, while York Park & Ride has sponsored a sculpture entitled ‘Fly into York with P&R’ which will offer a ‘magical bus journey through the clouds’.

St Sampson’s Square, meanwhile, will feature ice sculptors from Icebox actually at work – you’ll be able to watch them transform an ice cube into a work of art before your eyes.

Sarah Loftus, the managing director of Make It York, said: “York Ice Trail is a beautiful event loved by residents and visitors alike.

“We’re incredibly thankful to all the brilliant local businesses who support the York Ice Trail and to all our sponsors - their support makes it possible for us to keep running these free events in the city.

A dinosaur comes to life at the 2019 York Ice Trail (Image: Barney Sharratt)

“Our ice partners, Icebox, have also done an incredible job at creating these ice sculptures and bringing the ideas to life.”

Carl Alsop, the operations manager at York BID, added: “‘We’re excited to be sponsoring York’s Ice Trail. It’s always a great event which attracts both residents and visitors to all areas of our beautiful city. It’s sure to be a memorable weekend.”

The last York Ice Trail in February 2023 was a huge success, organisers say.

Visitors admire YO1 Radio's stopwatch sculpture at last year's 2023 York Ice Trail (Image: Emily Horner)

More than 40,000 visitors came to the city to view the 36 ice sculptures that lined the streets over the weekend. Research commissioned with Qa Research showed that nine out of 10 visitors would recommend the trail to family and friends, with four out of five saying they would want to return for the next Ice Trail.

The free trail also had a positive impact on business, with 85 per cent of visitors eating out or drinking in cafes, bars and restaurant, and almost 50 per cent likely to go shopping.

To find out more about this year’s York Ice Trail, visit www.visityork.org/york-ice-trail