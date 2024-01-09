The incident took place at about 8am this morning (January 9) on the A59's junction with Station Road, near Whixley between York and Harrogate.

Photos of the incident were captured by schoolboy Jack Ross whose stepfather, Steve Harris operates a bus service in the area.

Photo taken at 08:16am of the incident at Whixley cross roads (Image: Jack Ross)

Steve said: "He'd come over from Cattal train station and saw the incident.

"I had three buses go through the crossroads at the time and all our drivers saw it.

"I've been doing school runs for 15 years on those roads and you see a lot of crashes, but that was a pretty bad one."

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police and we'll had their comment once we have it.

Updates to follow.