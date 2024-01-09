A WOMAN is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the crash involving a woman pedestrian and a grey Ford Focus car on the A63 Main Road at Hambleton in the Selby area.
It happened at around 5.10pm on Monday (January 8) between the junctions of Station Road and Wheatsheaf Close.
The woman, who in her mid-70s, was taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.
The woman driving the Focus is assisting officers with the investigation.
Witnesses or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are asked to email jon.moss@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 917 (nine one seven).
Please quote reference NYP-08012024-0307 when providing details.
