North Yorkshire Police say a woman has died following a two-vehicle collision on the A19 south of Easingwold.

The incident happened at around 1.45pm on Monday (January 8) near the junction with Forest Lane which leads to Alne.

It involved a black Citroen Berlingo van that was heading south towards York and a dark-coloured Ford C-MAX MPV that was heading north towards Easingwold.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the woman driving the Ford was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

The man driving the Berlingo, which had rolled onto its side, had to be freed by firefighters. He was airlifted to hospital where he is in a “critical” condition.

National Highways put in place a road closure and diversions which were lifted at around 9pm.

This was to allow the emergency services to safely work at the scene, for both vehicles to be forensically recovered and for debris to be cleared from the road surface.

As part of the fatal collision investigation, North Yorkshire Police is urging witnesses and motorists with relevant dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible.

Officers also need to hear from anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the incident.

If you can help, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk

Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Please quote reference number 12240004384 when providing details.