A MAN has been left with serious injuries after a crash outside an ambulance station in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a crash on the A684 at Bainbridge in the Yorkshire Dales.
It happened outside the ambulance station at about 5.20pm on Monday (January 8) and involved a black Audi A1 and a white Mini Cooper.
A police spokesman said: “The man driving the Mini sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The man driving the Audi is assisting the police with the investigation.
“Witnesses or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are asked to email Joanne.Ollerenshaw@northyorkshire.police.uk.
“Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1021 (one zero two one).
“Please quote reference NYP-08012024-0309 when providing details.”
