The York campus of Askham Bryan College will be closed on Tuesday, January 9, however the college's other learning centres will remain open as normal.

The college said its buses to the York Campus will not be running on Tuesday.

A college statement to students today said: "Where possible, classes will be delivered online. Your course manager will contact you with further details and links for online learning.

"Please check your college email and teams channels for information that will come out this afternoon.

The statement added that residential blocks were closing today at 6pm.

An alternative timetables for exams for HE students who are in exam week was also being arranged, it added.

The statement went on to say: "We are hoping to reopen the York Campus on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, a further update will be issued on Tuesday, January 9 at midday.

"Please be assured that all animals and livestock have an emergency water supply and their health and welfare is unaffected.

"Thank you for your understanding as we resolve this issue."

Askham Bryan College offers a range of agricultural and animal science courses, from animal management to veterinary nursing.