Junior doctors – who have been on strike across England since January 3 – are set to return to work at 7am tomorrow.

They have already said they will not call more strikes ‘unless we have to’ as health leaders implored ministers and the doctors' union to urgently resolve the ongoing dispute over pay.

But the NHS says the longest strike in its history, which by tomorrow morning will have lasted six full days, has caused "delay and disruption" to thousands of patients.

York Hospital warned at the start of the strike last week that appointments and procedures would have to be postponed, and urged people to call 999 only in a 'serious or life-threatening emergency'.

A spokesperson for the hospital refused to be drawn today on just how many procedures and appointments had had to be postponed.

But they added: “While extremely busy in our emergency departments at times, we’ve coped.

“It’s always worth a reminder to people as we head into winter months to choose services appropriately and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.

"This includes using 111 online as the first port, and only using 999 if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.”

The British Medical Association (BMA) said it is yet to get an offer for talks to resume.

Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairman of the BMA's junior doctors committee, said: "Ultimately, what we're looking for is an end to this dispute... and the first way to do that is to restore the pay cuts that we have had, which will help restore the value in the profession.

"But until the Government is willing to negotiate with us we're not able to unilaterally do that.

"We won't be calling for strike action unless and if we need to, but there is a real future where we don't have to call for strike action ever again, if we're able to come to an agreement."

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, told PA the NHS "managed this as well as could be expected" but the service has been "under strain", with several trusts declaring critical incidents and a number of hospitals calling on junior doctors to return to work to help maintain patient safety.

On Friday, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins told the Press Association: "I've said throughout this that, please, to the junior doctors' committee, the moment you call off the strikes I'll get back around the table with you within 20 minutes."