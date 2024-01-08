Richard Bowser is accused of carrying out the offence at the Tan Hill Inn last summer when a violent altercation took place.

The 46-year-old was arrested at the venue, which lies on the Pennine Way in one of the remotest parts of the Yorkshire Dales, after another man suffered injuries at the bar.

The defendant denies possessing a shotgun and pistol with intent to endanger life following the disturbance on July 21 last year.

Bowser, of Worcester Place, Bishop Auckland, denies two charges of attempted murder, three firearms charges, and one of grievous bodily harm.

Judge Howard Crowson told jurors at Teesside Crown Court that they would hear the prosecution’s opening statement tomorrow morning (Tuesday, January 9).

The popular venue, which provides bed and breakfast as well as bar facilities, was hosting one of its regular music events on the night of the alleged incident when the Glamrockerz of Preston were playing.

The trial continues.