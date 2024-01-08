The Fulford Arms in Fulford Road is included in BBC Radio 6 Music’s plans to celebrate Independent Venue Week 2024 and the show comes to the city on Wednesday, January 31.

From Monday, January 29 to Friday, February 2, the station is running its annual, seven-day celebration of venues and the people that own, run and work in them.

BBC Radio 6 presenters Huw Stephens (left) and Steve Lamacq (Image: BBC)

A BBC spokesperson said presenters Steve Lamacq and Huw Stephens will be ‘broadcasting their 4pm – 7pm shows from a different independent venue each day’.

Huw Stephens will present the York show, ahead of a gig from NewDad.

The rock band from Galway in Ireland have played festivals in the UK and Europe.

Thank you @RollingStoneUK for including us in your Ones To Watch 2024 🖤 Our papa was one of you pic.twitter.com/6VivFDhS90 — NewDad (@NewDad) January 8, 2024

All the artists are set to join Steve and Huw during their shows for intimate live performances and interviews across the week.

Kindelan will also be on the roster for the York gig.

I’m SO honoured to have made @deadgoodblog list of best singles and EP’s this year 🍊🍊

We reached number 2 !!



This has put the BIGGEST smile on my face, thank you for the support ✨



Feeling very lucky to be in such good company 🤘 @sunthievesmusic @thedeepblue_ @elanor_moss pic.twitter.com/Nm9cHd9jJ3 — Kindelan (@Kindelan__) December 22, 2023

Steve Lamacq said: “Independent Venue Week is always a great opportunity to spotlight the importance of our smaller venues.

“But this year, with hundreds of grassroots venues facing up to rent increases, rising energy costs and other cost of living pressures, I think it’s even more crucial to celebrate the role they play, not just in nurturing new talent but bringing local musical communities together.

“There'll be hundreds of gigs all over the country, from some established, or soon to be well known names, as well as a terrific range of newcomers who are well worth a look.

“I really hope it encourages fans to get out and see a gig and support their local promoters.”

Listeners across the whole week can also hear performances in Hull, Belfast, Edinburgh and Wrexham.

Other artists playing over the five days include Ash, 86TVs, English Teacher and Anthony Szmierek.