Their new album ‘A Matter of Time’ is flying high at No.1 in the midweek chart – and The Sheds are hoping it might still be there when the official album chart is announced this Friday afternoon.

If they do make it, they’d be the first band from York ever to officially top the UK album chart.

Vocalist Rick Witter said: “Can you believe that after 30 years in the business, this album will be our highest charting entry?

“We are also within reach of potentially getting our first number one album - we’d be the first band from York to reach the top!”

The Shed’s previous best-selling album - 1999’s hits collection ‘Going For Gold’ - peaked at No.7.

But industry insiders say ‘A Matter of Time’ has been on fire since it was released on January 5.

The band’s three album release shows this month – in Kingston, Coventry and Leeds – at which a Matter of Time will be played in full are all sold out.

Both the album’s limited edition vinyl edition and live edition are also sold out – as are the band’s two 30th anniversary ‘homecoming shows’ at the Museum Gardens in York in July.

The band is keeping the momentum up with a 10-date record store tour which will take them all over the country, and the weekend also saw them hit Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch studio for an interview and a performance.

York arts reviewer Charles Hutchinson, who has been following the career of The Sheds for years, said the chart-topping success was long overdue.

“It’s only ever been a matter of time – well, a mere 30 years – for Shed Seven to achieve chart heaven!” he said.

“Let’s hope it proves to be a maximum high!”

While Shed Seven have been a mainstay on the album charts over the past 30 years, that No 1 album has always eluded them.

Their highest-charting record to date was 1999’s hits collection ‘Going For Gold’, which peaked at No.7. Three other albums - ‘A Maximum High’, ‘Let It Ride’ and ‘Instant Pleasures’- all also hit the Top 10.

The band will be playing ‘A Matter of Time’ in full at three sold-out album release shows this month – at Kingston on January 25, Coventry on January 26 and Leeds on January 27.

And perhaps more to the point for York fans, they’ll be staging two outdoor ‘homecoming shows’ – both already sold out - at the Museum Gardens in York on July 19 and 20.

Those York shows will feature special guest Peter Doherty, who features on the new album’s closing song ‘Throwaways’.

Witter himself went public with thanks to the band’s loyal fans this week – and pledged there was more to come.

“Thank you for all the support over the years - and for ‘A Matter of Time’,” he said.

“It’s genuinely appreciated. We have lots more planned throughout the year!”