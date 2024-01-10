The original DJs from both Ikon & Diva and The Gallery are taking the stage at the Barbican in a night of house and trance anthems.

As previously reported by The Press, Ikon & Diva was located in Clifton Moor between 1999 and 2005. In its short life, the "super club" with a capacity for 2,000 people saw a variety of celebrity appearances and a fashion show, organised by The Press.

During closure, which the owners blamed on a change to licencing laws, York's nightlife retreated from Clifton Moor back to the city centre where it still continues today.

Meanwhile, the club formerly known as The Gallery is now recognised as Kuda. In its lifetime, the site in Clifford Street has taken on a variety of identities from GG Barnums to Silks.

The packed dancefloor inside Ikon & Diva, York's former 'superclub' (Image: The Press)

In 2012, the club was taken over by The Luminar Group and underwent renovations to become Kuda. The end of its tenure was shrouded in controversy, after police claimed a cheap drinks promotion put on by the club saw local crime rates soar by 1,050 per cent.

Despite no longer being a part of York's nightlife, both clubs are fondly remembered by locals.

Joined by special guests such as DJ Sammy, the line-up for the Barbican reunion of Matt Moriarty, Rob Harding and Chris Hopkins plans to take partygoers on a "musical trip down memory lane".

One of The Gallery's resident DJs for more than five years, Chris Hopkins was the host of Viking FM's "Live from The Gallery" every Friday Night. Chris also hosted Radio 1 roadshows in the late 90s as well as the late night TV show "Quiz call".

Prince William at The Gallery in York Feb 9 2008 (Image: The Press)

Speaking on the reunion gig, Chris said: "When Paul asked me to play a set it was an instant 'YES' the Gallery was a very special place for me and so many others and we are about to reunite for one special evening of music and I can’t wait."

Former resident DJ at Ikon & Diva, Matt Moriarty said: "We had some amazing nights over the years that included live appearances from Fatman Scoop, PAV from Manumission, Ibiza & the legendary Ayia Napa Beach Parties!"

Tickets for the event on Saturday, March 30 are available and can be purchased online from ticketmaster or via the link here.