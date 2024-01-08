The county's police force say it happened outside the Castle Tavern pub, Castle Road, in Scarborough between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday, December 7 last year.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim, who is in his early 40s, was talking to his partner by the side door when an unknown man attacked him causing serious injuries to his face.

"The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, around 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in tall, with short brown hair.

"If you can help, please email kian.watson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Kian Watson.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report."

Please quote reference number 12230232428 when providing details.