North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week 2024 (February 5 – 11) and its theme of ‘Skills for Life’.

The attraction includes a museum and steam locomotive travel along a railway line which takes in Whitby, Grosmont, Goathland and Pickering stations, passing through the North York Moors National Park.

Jacob Swinburn close to the action in his role as apprentice (Image: Northedge Photography)

The apprenticeship programme there features a combination of theory and hands-on experience in the work of a team who mix four days a week of practical work with one day at college – the team are working in the engine sheds on traction and rolling stock, and on 'lineside' conservation.

Traction and rolling stock currently have four apprentices - Jacob Swinburn, Cameron Ross, Charlie Bauckham and Beau Horrigan.

Charlie said: “It’s great, I wouldn’t like to do anything else now. The best bit is getting inside the engines and finding out how they work.

“Getting to know the team and the social aspect of making friends is also as good as getting my hands dirty.”

Cameron Ross is part of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway apprenticeship programme (Image: Northedge Photography)

The lineside conservation team’s current apprentices are Aleisha Bell, Olivia Coman, Jasper Gray, Tom Pearson and Xander Pearson.

Xander said: “I’ve learned countless new countryside management skills and my self-confidence has grown massively.”

He added that moving through the programme provides him with the chance to step up in his career and prove his capabilities.

Jasper Gray is another of the current apprentices on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (Image: Northedge Photography)

Kerry Fieldhouse, lineside conservation and sustainability manager at NYMR, said: “The apprentices have the unique opportunity to learn traditional countryside management and nature conservation skills in the National Park and on a working heritage railway.

“The partnership with the apprentices compliments our NYMR lineside conservation volunteers and ensures we are part of landscape scale conservation initiatives.”

Nick Simpson, motive power department manager from NYMR, said: “Apprenticeships at the NYMR are an incredible opportunity for anyone willing to get stuck in.

“With the right enthusiasm and willingness to learn, you can really progress into a fantastic career here.

“I’m proof of that, alongside the eight other members of our staff in the department that all did our apprenticeship here and are still working full time.

“I know how beneficial this opportunity can be for young people which is why I’ve worked with over 20 apprentices at the NYMR and try to take on at least two new apprentices each year.”