Petra Vondrkova, who is the University of York’s Global Opportunities Administration Manager and leads the Homestay programme, believes that those who participate in Homestay are 'integral' to the success of a student’s stay in York.

Petra said: “The homestay life of a student plays a large part in their overall experience so it's important that we have committed and welcoming homestay partners.

Students explore York (Image: University of York)

“For students on our programmes, the homestay experience is an integral part of their course and often becomes the most cherished aspect of their time spent in York!

“As many of our students are abroad for the first time in their lives, our hosts have an important role to play as people who take an interest in their welfare and offer support and advice.”

A great deal of the Homestay success is down to the administration team at York Courses.

"They are amazing," said Petra, "They work so hard and are always on hand to support our hosts and the students."

The benefits for host and student are mutual, creating fond memories and positive experiences for both parties.

“Students that we hosted have brought something special and good memories to our household,” said one longstanding Homestay host, “and we continue to keep in contact via social media.”

A new member to the scheme has been equally delighted with their Homestay experience.

Creating fond memories and positive experiences for both hosts and students (Image: University of York)

“The first student I hosted was a great character. We really enjoyed having him stay with us. It is a shame it was only for three weeks. I recently met up with him in his hometown and he gave me a sightseeing tour.

“This hosting programme is a great way of making friends with people you would never normally meet.”

If you live in and around York and have a spare room or two, you might want to consider joining the Homestay scheme and working with the university to provide a home for their short course students from around the world.

Students are typically adults, with some 16-17-year-olds on some programmes.

The courses range from one week to four months, with a typical stay being four weeks.

Homestay partners are paid up to £192 per week .

The university has produced a comprehensive Homestay Information Booklet outlining what is required from you as host.

If you are interested in becoming a host but have any questions, please click here

Tel: 01904 322846

Email: cgp-shortcourses@york.ac.uk

Web: www.york.ac.uk