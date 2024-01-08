A planning application concerning signage for the scheme has been submitted to City of York Council.

The move follows the council last month approving a plan from Scarborough-based bakery chain Cooplands to extend a building on the site of the former Four Alls on Malton Road at Stockton-on-the-Forest.

The approval for the building extension for Cooplands comes as the city council is still determining a planning application for signage, plans which were submitted in August.

READ MORE:

The Press this week contacted Starbucks as to the proposed development, which will involve converting the former Four Alls Inn into the Starbucks, with offices.

Both schemes promise to create 25 jobs apiece on the site northeast of York by the A64.

Asked when the coffee chain hoped to open at Stockton-on-the-Forest, Starbucks again declined to comment.

A spokesperson told the Press: “We do not have any updates to share about the Malton Road site for the time being.”

Plans for the Starbucks at the Four Alls site were first submitted in 2020, and eventually approved in December 2022, replacing earlier approved proposals for two houses on the site.

Just before Christmas, Starbucks opened a drive-thru on Stirling Road, on the Martree Business Park, Clifton Moor.