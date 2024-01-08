It is also in place for the North East, East of England, South East of England and London until noon on Friday (January 12).

The latest weather alert comes after much of England saw flooding last week after heavy rainfall and the aftermath of recent storms including Storm Henk.

Elsewhere in the country, an amber CHA has been issued for the North West of England, West Midlands, East Midlands and South West of England.

After a cold start to the new working week, temperatures return closer to average by the end of the week



A cold front sinks southwards into the weekend, bringing a return to colder air from the north pic.twitter.com/qGJsMKcaE1 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 8, 2024

The amber alert means “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold."

The cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections and can have serious health impacts for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

But when could York expect to see snow in January? Let's find out.

Is it going to snow in York?





The city and surrounding areas across North Yorkshire could see a band of snowfall arrive on Wednesday, January 17, according to WXCharts by MetDesk.

This is when snow could fall in York next week (Image: WXCharts)

The weather chart shows snow approaching next week with approximately 0.2cm per hour falling.

What is the forecast for York this week? Mostly dry and feeling cold

Ahead of the predicted snowfall, this is the current forecast overview for York this week (January 8-12), according to the Met Office.

Monday (January 8)

"Any lingering overnight showers, wintry on higher ground, soon easing after dawn.

"Then a dry but cold day, often cloudy but with some limited sunny spells.

"Winds mostly light, but breezier near coasts where it will feel particularly cold. Maximum temperature 3C."

Monday night

"Remaining dry and cold overnight. Often cloudy, but with some clear spells leading to a widespread frost, especially for inland areas.

"Breezy on coasts and over higher ground. Minimum temperature -2C."

Tuesday (January 9)

"Frosty start, with the dry and cold conditions continuing.

"Largely cloudy, but some sunny spells possible.

"Breezy on coasts and higher ground. Maximum temperature 4C."

Wednesday to Friday (January 10-12)

"Mostly cloudy with occasional showers through this period.

"Likely breezy on Thursday, especially on coasts. Temperatures returning to near normal, but with overnight ground frosts still possible mainly inland."

You can keep up to date with the weather forecast in York via the Met Office website and WXCharts.