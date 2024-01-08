DRIVERS have been urged to avoid a major road in North Yorkshire following a serious crash.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at 1.45pm today (January 8) on the A19 to the south of Easingwold.
The incident involved two vehicles, drivers are told to follow diversions until further notice.
Traffic Alert 🚨— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) January 8, 2024
Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A19 to the south of Easingwold.
It happened at around 1.45pm (Mon 8 Jan) and involved who vehicles.
Motorists are urged to avoid the route and to follow diversions until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Dd7OLgJftt
