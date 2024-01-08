However, the discount retailer says it is still looking for an alternative location in Ripon.

The move follows Lidl gaining planning permission for a supermarket at the St Michael’s Retail Park on Rotary Way in September 2021.

Some 40 jobs were promised in a ‘multi-million’ investment as Lidl took three units on the £10m retail park.

The withdrawal of Lidl from the retail park, which has a Marks and Spencer Foodhall as anchor tenant follows the expanding supermarket chain’s contract with the developer running out due to delays.

Lidl told the Press it was still interested in bringing a supermarket to Ripon and if anyone had a suitable site, they should contact them.

READ MORE:

St Michael’s Retail Park was a joint venture between Leeds-based CDP Marshall and Rothstone Estates of Boston Spa.

A spokesperson for Rothstone told the Press that interest from other parties is expected to lead to the announcement of an alternative tenant for the Lidl site in a few weeks.

Last month, Lidl submitted revised proposals for a “larger and more sustainable” store at Monks Cross on the edge of York, aiming to replace an already approved scheme.

However, in October plans for a Lidl in Wetherby were refused by Leeds City Council.