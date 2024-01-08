North Yorkshire Police officers attempted to stop a suspected cloned 4x4 which was believed to be linked to a recent house burglary in the area.

A force spokesperson said the driver failed to stop and was followed by police in a pursuit that also involved a police helicopter from the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

They said: "The vehicle came to a stop in a country lane near Brayton and there was a short foot pursuit across a field.

"A police dog deployed during the pursuit helped pursue and detain one of the suspects."

Two men were arrested during the incident, which began at around 9pm yesterday (Sunday, January 7).

Both men are in their 30s and from the Kirklees area of West Yorkshire.

They remain in police custody and an investigation is ongoing today, the spokesperson added.