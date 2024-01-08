One happened near a public footpath near Rudcarr Lane and Holtby Lane in Holtby during the day on Friday, January 5 and resulted in the death of two sheep and unborn lambs.

Another happened in a field in Wigginton Road overnight between Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6, where a farmer found three dead sheep with puncture marks on them thought to be from a dog.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for information about any dogs that were running loose or out of control in the area.

“Also, we appealing from information about any vehicles that may have been parked nearby.”

If you can help please email caroline.saville@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Caroline Saville.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number NYP-06012024-0103 regarding the incident on Wigginton Road and NYP-05012024-0300 regarding the incident at Holtby.