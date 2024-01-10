The magazine featured York in a list titled "The Best Places to Go in the UK and Ireland in 2024", compiled for travellers at the start of the new year.

Recognising its "constantly evolving" nature and variety of parks, restaurants, attractions and events; the magazine described York as "a wonderful city break".

The article's author, Rachel Everett said: "It’s happening, small and (im)perfectly formed – and you can get everywhere on foot.

"York today is not just old anymore – watch out 2024."

Looking ahead for the rest of the year, the article mentioned the York Ice Trail, which begins in February. It also highlights the popular York Food Festival, which is set to return in September.