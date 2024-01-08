North Yorkshire Police say Scarborough burglary suspect Liam Mathew Bottomley, 34, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with an incident at a flat in the town’s Filey Road that was reported to the police on Tuesday, December 5 last year.

A police spokesman said: "Despite ongoing police efforts to locate him at various addresses he has links to, as well as responding to reports that he may have been staying in a tent, Bottomley remains a wanted man.

If you know where Bottomley is or you have seen a man matching his description, please make a report without delay.

Information can be provided to: North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 For immediate sightings, dial 999 Quote reference number 12230230841