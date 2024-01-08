The Potting Shed in High Street, Northallerton, will close its doors on Monday January 15 for the work.

Since opening in 2017, the Northallerton bar and restaurant has become a staple of the town’s pub scene, noted for its food, quiz nights, DJs and live music.

The team at the new look Potting Shed will be led by the General Manager, Sam Stoddart.

Sam grew up in Thirsk and has worked at several high calibre venues such as Grantley Hall where he was the restaurant manager at Restaurant Eighty Eight, He is also a keen rugby player, playing currently for Leeds Tykes.

Sam said: “Having joined Potting Shed in August and taken the bull by the horns with a great team, I am proud of the improvements we have made at this fantastic site, giving it a new lease of life.

“We’re thrilled the company has decided to make this huge investment and I’m looking forward to showing the people of Northallerton and the surrounding areas of the changes we have made!”

Sam added: “To celebrate the occasion we will be having a closing down party on Saturday 13th January, so don’t miss opportunity to say goodbye to The Shed in style!”

Meanwhile, a sister venue in Beverley has announced its re-opening date following its £350,000 refurbishment.

Based in Flemingate, the venue which closed today for the work plans to re-open at 6pm on Friday February 2 with a grand re-opening party.

The night promises live music, resident DJ, live saxophonist, stilt walkers, fire breathers and much more.

As always the Potting Shed will continue to offer cocktails and beer, a wood fired pizza oven and a rooftop terrace and Beverley’s largest beer garden.

Jess Everett, General Manager said “When we reopen after our £350,000 refurbishment, we will be building on our current fresh food and cocktail offering, enhancing our popular quiz nights and our famous Saturday live bands night.

“We will be also launching some new events such as a karaoke nights every Sunday, musicals bingos, psychic nights and much more. Keep your eyes peeled for more information.”

John Creighton, Managing Director said “We’re extremely excited to be making this investment in Beverley. The people of East Ridings have fully supported us since we opened in 2016 and hopefully, they will love the improvements we are making to this pub.”

John added: “This is a thrilling time for the company and the evolution of Potting Shed and Beverley will represent the company’s largest refurbishment so far. Following our work here in Beverley we aim to refurbish its sister site at Potting Shed Northallerton.”