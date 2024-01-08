Police in Harrogate have issued a warning after a number of cold calling incidents in the area.

North Yorkshire Police have said they are aware of groups and individuals targeting elderly residents with offers of unsolicited gardening work.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Cold callers who go door-to-door can be pushy and threatening. They may charge inflated prices or pretend to find more and more jobs that need doing on a property.

"We’re aware of Harrogate households in different areas of the town being approached for landscaping and gardening work. We’re working proactively to address this.

"We’d advise people to be wary - legitimate gardening and maintenance businesses usually work through recommendations and don’t need to knock on doors to get business."

They added: "Always give yourself plenty of time to make decisions about who you employ and ask friends, family and neighbours for recommendations.

"Sadly, elderly people are particularly at risk. So if you have older parents, relatives or friends, please share this message with them and check they know how to stay safe if cold callers knock on their door."

Police have asked that if someone has cold called at your house and appear suspicious, that you report it by calling 101. They also say that you can call 999 if anyone who cold calls tries to enter your home without your permission, is threatening, or refuses to leave your property.