The warnings come as part of a new system coordinated by the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

From 9am on Saturday (January 6) a yellow warning came into force for Yorkshire and Humber and it is expected to stay in place for the region for the duration of this week.

According to the alert system, yellow warnings could impact those who are particularly vulnerable. The heat-health alerting system was created by the Met Office and UKHSA in response to the adverse temperatures in recent years.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.

"Cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, so it can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

"Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days."

Temperatures are expected to remain near freezing at two degrees Celsius for the majority of today (January 8), with milder temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, they're set to reach a low of minus two.