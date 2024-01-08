Many that have seen the latest drama about the Post Office Horizon scandal have been calling for people like Paula Vennells to be stripped of her CBE.
What certainly should happen is that those responsible should be made to pay.
Those in charge at the Post Office must have known these victims were innocent.
Those found to have known what was really going on should have every asset stripped from them to fund the compensation pot for the falsely imprisoned postmasters, which is long overdue already.
After that they should then spend the rest of their lives in prison. A clear message needs to be sent that this behaviour will not be tolerated.
Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York
Turn scandal into a Hollywood blockbuster
Mr Spielberg, give us Brits your best shot! Forget ET - we need your help in making the UK Post Office scandal into a blockbuster!
Thousands of post office workers need you to create a film that will set you up but also result in well-deserved pounds, shillings and pence finally going to those needing it.
Frankly Mr ET, they need you - and you need them!
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
