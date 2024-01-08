A new outdoor artisan market operated by Little Bird Made is coming to Front Street in Acomb for an initial three-month trial beginning at 10am on Saturday March 16.

Little Bird Made managing director Jackie Crozier said: “I’m delighted to be working with local councillors, the council’s Acomb Front Street Regeneration project and Make It York to bring the Acomb market back to the area."

Little Bird Made says each market is specially curated to provide a wide mix of stalls with everything from organic skin & body care, clothing, jewellery, home décor and fragrance, art, photography, crafts, kids toys, woodwork, pet treats and accessories.

Labour councillor Emily Nelson, representing Westfield ward, said: “We’re really delighted to work with Little Bird in bringing this special market to the residents of York, and to those of Westfield, Acomb and Holgate especially.

“As local councillors we’re keen to see market traders and local businesses driving greater footfall in Front Street, something that will benefit all businesses operating there.

“We encourage people to visit the market and support this trial and importantly, to shop local”.

After the launch on March 16, the market is set to operate on the third Saturday of each following month in the trial period.

Little Bird Made operates markets in other North Yorkshire locations including Easingwold, Ripon, Thirsk and Harrogate.