A number of major high-street brands are set to close stores across the UK in 2024.
Boots, Argos and Costa are among the major high-street retailers that have already confirmed store closures set to take place in 2024.
This follows on from a turbulent 2023 for the UK high street which saw Wilko enter administration and Boots reveal it would be closing 300 stores over 12 months.
Other UK high-street retailers including Argos, Iceland, New Look and B&M have also closed several stores across the UK in 2023.
The bank closures taking place in 2024 have also been revealed, the full list of which can be seen here.
Here is a list of all the closures (so far) taking place in 2024:
The stores set to close in 2024
Boots
Boots revealed last June it would be closing 300 stores in the UK in the next 12 months which will see it reduce its portfolio from 2,200 to 1,900 sites.
A Boots spokesperson said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up-to-date environment.”
The stores being closed are said to be those in close proximity to other sites.
Boots said there are no proposed redundancies despite the plan, with affected workers to be redeployed.
Many Boots stores closed in 2023 and now the sites set to shut in 2024 have been confirmed.
The Boots stores closing in 2024 are:
- Cliftonville, Kent (Jan 20)
- Pemberton, Wigan (Jan 26)
- Hough Lane, Layland, Lancashire (Jan)
- Rhos-on-Sea (Mar)
- Colwyn Bay (Apr)
- Caerleon Road, Newport (no specified date)
- Chepstow Road, Newport (no specified date)
- Carlyon Road, St Austell, Cornwall (no specified date)
- St Blazey, Cornwall (no specified date)
- Front Street, Prudhoe (no specified date)
- Lurgan (no specified date)
- Chard Road, Plymouth (no specified date)
- Mannamead Road, Plymouth (no specified date)
- Claremont Street, Plymouth (no specified date)
- Portland Walk, Barrow (no specified date)
- Gestridge Road, Teignbridge (no specified date)
Costa
Costa Coffee closed the doors to several sites in 2023 and has announced the closure of two more in 2024, according to Time Out.
The Costa Coffee cafes set to close in 2024 are:
- Chiswick High Road, London (by Feb 6)
- Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh (Feb 14)
Argos
Last year, Argos, owned by Sainsbury’s, announced plans to close 100 UK sites, part of a strategy that involves closing 420 standalone stores over three-and-a-half years as it looks to expand its presence in supermarkets instead of the high street.
Over the last 12 months, it has closed 45 shops but opened 25 inside Sainbury's stores.
These are the known Argos store closures taking place in 2024, according to Time Out:
- Overgate, Dundee (March)
- Kingstown, Carlisle (March)
Wetherspoon
JD Wetherspoon has previously announced it would be putting several of its UK sites up for sale.
As it stands there are a number still up for sale, some sites under offer and 41 that have officially closed, reports Time Out.
The Wetherspoon sites still up for sale are:
- The Pontlottyn, Abertillery
- The Ivor Davies, Cardiff
- Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield
- The Gate House, Doncaster
- The Market Cross, Holywell
- The Regent, Kirkby in Ashfield
- The Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton
- The Hain Line, St Ives
- The Sir Norman Rae, Shipley
- The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon
- The White Hart, Todmorden
- Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham
- The Plough and Harrow, London
- Resolution, Middlesbrough
- Sennockian, Sevenoaks
According to CBRE Group and Savills, which are covering the sale, these are the Wetherspoon's 'under offer':
- Asparagus - Battersea
- The Saltoun Inn - Fraserburgh
- The Percy Shaw - Halifax
- The Alfred Herring - Palmers Green
- Wrong ‘Un - Bexleyheath
The sites that have officially closed are:
- The John Masefield, New Ferry
- Angel, Islington
- The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley
- The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich
- Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton
- The Colombia Press, Watford
- The Malthouse, Willenhall
- The John Masefield, New Ferry
- Thomas Leaper, Derby
- Cliftonville, Hove
- Tollgate, Harringay
- Last Post, Loughton
- Harvest Moon, Orpington
- Alexander Bain, Wick
- Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin
- Moon on the Square, Basildon
- Coal Orchard, Taunton
- Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport
- Wild Rose, Bootle
- Edmund Halley, Lee Green
- The Willow Grove, Southport
- Postal Order, Worcester
- North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham
- The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow
- The Knight's Templar, London
- Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth
- The Water House, Durham
- The Widow Frost, Mansfield
- The Worlds Inn, Romford
- Hudson Bay, Forest Gate
- The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
- The Bankers Draft, Eltham, London
- The Sir John Arderne, Newark
- The Capitol, Forest Hill
- Moon and Bell, Loughborough
- Nightjar, Ferndown
- General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton
- The Rising Sun, Redditch
- The Butler's Bell, Stafford
- Millers Well, East Ham
- The Coronet, London
Clintons Cards
Clinton Cards is taking measures to avoid insolvency with a fifth of the retailer’s stores set to be affected (38 out of 179 branches), reports Time Out.
Sites in Kirkcaldy shopping centre, Whitehaven, Cumbria and Bolton's Market Street all shut down last year.
There is one store closure known to be taking place in 2024 and is Clinton's Haverhill branch in Suffolk, which is set to shut on January 24.
