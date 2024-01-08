Boots, Argos and Costa are among the major high-street retailers that have already confirmed store closures set to take place in 2024.

This follows on from a turbulent 2023 for the UK high street which saw Wilko enter administration and Boots reveal it would be closing 300 stores over 12 months.

Other UK high-street retailers including Argos, Iceland, New Look and B&M have also closed several stores across the UK in 2023.

See all the stores that have already confirmed store closures in 2024. (Image: PA)

The bank closures taking place in 2024 have also been revealed, the full list of which can be seen here.

Here is a list of all the closures (so far) taking place in 2024:

The stores set to close in 2024

Boots

Boots revealed last June it would be closing 300 stores in the UK in the next 12 months which will see it reduce its portfolio from 2,200 to 1,900 sites.

A Boots spokesperson said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up-to-date environment.”

The stores being closed are said to be those in close proximity to other sites.

Boots said there are no proposed redundancies despite the plan, with affected workers to be redeployed.

Many Boots stores closed in 2023 and now the sites set to shut in 2024 have been confirmed.

Boots announced last year it would be closing 300 stores. (Image: PA)

The Boots stores closing in 2024 are:

Cliftonville, Kent (Jan 20)

Pemberton, Wigan (Jan 26)

Hough Lane, Layland, Lancashire (Jan)

Rhos-on-Sea (Mar)

Colwyn Bay (Apr)

Caerleon Road, Newport (no specified date)

Chepstow Road, Newport (no specified date)

Carlyon Road, St Austell, Cornwall (no specified date)

St Blazey, Cornwall (no specified date)

Front Street, Prudhoe (no specified date)

Lurgan (no specified date)

Chard Road, Plymouth (no specified date)

Mannamead Road, Plymouth (no specified date)

Claremont Street, Plymouth (no specified date)

Portland Walk, Barrow (no specified date)

Gestridge Road, Teignbridge (no specified date)

Costa

Costa Coffee closed the doors to several sites in 2023 and has announced the closure of two more in 2024, according to Time Out.

The Costa Coffee cafes set to close in 2024 are:

Chiswick High Road, London (by Feb 6)

Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh (Feb 14)

Argos

Last year, Argos, owned by Sainsbury’s, announced plans to close 100 UK sites, part of a strategy that involves closing 420 standalone stores over three-and-a-half years as it looks to expand its presence in supermarkets instead of the high street.

Over the last 12 months, it has closed 45 shops but opened 25 inside Sainbury's stores.

These are the known Argos store closures taking place in 2024, according to Time Out:

Overgate, Dundee (March)

Kingstown, Carlisle (March)

Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon has previously announced it would be putting several of its UK sites up for sale.

As it stands there are a number still up for sale, some sites under offer and 41 that have officially closed, reports Time Out.

There are a number of JD Wetherspoon sites across the UK up for sale or under offer. (Image: PA)

The Wetherspoon sites still up for sale are:

The Pontlottyn, Abertillery

The Ivor Davies, Cardiff

Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield

The Gate House, Doncaster

The Market Cross, Holywell

The Regent, Kirkby in Ashfield

The Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton

The Hain Line, St Ives

The Sir Norman Rae, Shipley

The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon

The White Hart, Todmorden

Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham

The Plough and Harrow, London

Resolution, Middlesbrough

Sennockian, Sevenoaks

According to CBRE Group and Savills, which are covering the sale, these are the Wetherspoon's 'under offer':

Asparagus - Battersea

The Saltoun Inn - Fraserburgh

The Percy Shaw - Halifax

The Alfred Herring - Palmers Green

Wrong ‘Un - Bexleyheath

The sites that have officially closed are:

The John Masefield, New Ferry

Angel, Islington

The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley

The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich

Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton

The Colombia Press, Watford

The Malthouse, Willenhall

The John Masefield, New Ferry

Thomas Leaper, Derby

Cliftonville, Hove

Tollgate, Harringay

Last Post, Loughton

Harvest Moon, Orpington

Alexander Bain, Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin

Moon on the Square, Basildon

Coal Orchard, Taunton

Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose, Bootle

Edmund Halley, Lee Green

The Willow Grove, Southport

Postal Order, Worcester

North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham

The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow

The Knight's Templar, London

Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth

The Water House, Durham

The Widow Frost, Mansfield

The Worlds Inn, Romford

Hudson Bay, Forest Gate

The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

The Bankers Draft, Eltham, London

The Sir John Arderne, Newark

The Capitol, Forest Hill

Moon and Bell, Loughborough

Nightjar, Ferndown

General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton

The Rising Sun, Redditch

The Butler's Bell, Stafford

Millers Well, East Ham

The Coronet, London

Clintons Cards

Clinton Cards is taking measures to avoid insolvency with a fifth of the retailer’s stores set to be affected (38 out of 179 branches), reports Time Out.

Sites in Kirkcaldy shopping centre, Whitehaven, Cumbria and Bolton's Market Street all shut down last year.

There is one store closure known to be taking place in 2024 and is Clinton's Haverhill branch in Suffolk, which is set to shut on January 24.