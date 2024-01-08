AN urgent appeal has gone out for help to try and find a missing York girl.
North Yorkshire Police are urgently searching for Lily, 17, missing from York.
A police spokesman said: “Lily is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with long dark brown hair, a pale complexion and a silver nose ring. She was wearing black leggings, a black hoodie and a grey jacket.
“She left home at about 11.40am on Sunday, January 7, but has not returned. She may be in the West Yorkshire area. Urgent enquiries are ongoing to locate her.”
If you see Lily, or know where she is, please call North Yorkshire Police straight away.
Dial 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number NYP-07012024-0378.
