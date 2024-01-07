A car ended up on its roof after crashing into a wall in North Yorkshire, the fire service has said.
Police officers and firefighters were on the scene at 3.41pm today (Sunday, January 7) in High Street, Cloughton, near Scarborough.
Everyone was out of the car when the emergency services arrived, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The scene was made safe by the firefighters and police officers, they added.
