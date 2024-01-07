A cow was freed from a barbed wire fence in North Yorkshire after a ladies walking group phoned the emergency services.
The group were walking near the A661 Harrogate Road in Spofforth, near Wetherby, at 11.41am today (Sunday, January 7) when they noticed the animal in difficulty.
A fire officer was called to the scene and contacted the farm the cow belonged to, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The farmer then arrived with bolt cutters and freed the animal, they added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article