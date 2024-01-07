Firefighters were called after two motorbikes went up in flames while inside a shipping container in North Yorkshire.
A fire crew was on the scene shortly before 11.30am in North Duffield, near Selby.
The motorbikes were “well alight” when they arrived, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
The firefighters extinguished the fires using a hose reel jet, they added.
