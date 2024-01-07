Emergency services rushed to the scene after a car caught fire inside a multi-storey car park in North Yorkshire.
The car’s driver dialled 999 earlier today (Sunday, January 7) when they noticed smoke coming from the vehicle’s boot while parked on the fifth floor of Victoria car park in East Parade, Harrogate.
Two fire engines were on the scene at 9.38am and firefighters extinguished the fire, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The cause was an electrical fault to a CD system in the car boot, they added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article