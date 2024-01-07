The car’s driver dialled 999 earlier today (Sunday, January 7) when they noticed smoke coming from the vehicle’s boot while parked on the fifth floor of Victoria car park in East Parade, Harrogate.

Two fire engines were on the scene at 9.38am and firefighters extinguished the fire, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

The cause was an electrical fault to a CD system in the car boot, they added.