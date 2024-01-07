Emergency services were called after two cars crashed in York.
Fire crews and police officers were on the scene in Kettlestring Lane, in the Clifton Moor Industrial Estate, at 11.22am today (Sunday, January 7).
No one was trapped as a result of the crash, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The emergency services made the scene safe, they added.
